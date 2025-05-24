McDonald's extending hours at most US locations this summer amid hiring surge

McDonald's is extending its operating hours at most U.S. locations starting this summer amid an earlier decision to hire more than 300,000 workers.

The fast food chain will keep stores open until midnight or later, although restaurants in airports, shopping malls or other areas that prohibit extended operating hours are excluded from the change.

"Our fans know there’s no better way to end an unforgettable night than by feasting on your favorite McDonald’s order," the company said in a statement to USA TODAY. "That’s why, as the summer season kicks off, we’re excited to offer up more ways for customers to satisfy their late-night cravings with more choices and expanded hours at more restaurants."

Most signature menu items will be available during the late-night hours, but the individual franchisees will ultimately make those decisions, the company said.

McDonald's is celebrating the extended hours by offering 1,000 free virtual gift cards for free McCrispy Strips on Saturday. Anyone who posts #DipforMcCrispyStripsGiveaway on their Instagram story and tags the company @GoFooji will be entered for a chance to win.

Also on Saturday, merchandise and gift cards for free McCrispy Strips will be handed out to concert-goers in Los Angeles, New York City and Detroit, the company told The Independent.

The extended hours come after McDonald's announced earlier this month that it plans to hire up to 375,000 workers across the country this summer, a move described as "one of its biggest hiring pushes in years."

McDonald's has more than 2 million employees globally working in its franchised restaurants, including more than 150,000 employees working in the company’s corporate offices and company-owned and operated restaurants.

The fast-food giant said the upcoming U.S. hiring push comes as it "prepares to serve more customers over the summer months" and looks to increase the number of restaurants across the country in the next couple of years.

It said it is aiming for 50,000 new locations by 2027, an increase of 900 restaurants over the next two years.