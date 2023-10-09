McDonald's to release 'Boo Buckets' in four different styles ahead of Halloween

McDonald's is preparing to get into the Halloween spirit by announcing the return of the restaurant's "Boo Buckets!"

For the second year in a row – after a six-year hiatus – the fast food franchise is bringing the buckets back beginning Oct. 17.

The plastic buckets replace the regular paper packaging that kids' Happy Meals come in during the rest of the year.

Known for their cute, festive designs, customers can choose from four different styles of "Boo Buckets" this year: Mummy (white), skeleton (orange), monster (green) and vampire (purple).

"They’ll be gone faster than you can say ‘boo,’ so head to your local McDonald’s to get a festive pail while supplies last," the franchise encouraged.

The buckets first debuted in 1986 and have been available on and off since then. The original buckets were all orange with different faces for the McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin designs.

Three years later in 1989, the green, white and orange color variations were released. Other appearance changes were made to the buckets over the years, such as lid modifications.

The "Boo Buckets" are not only popular for their holiday-themed designs, but for all the ways they can be used after the meal is over. In 2022, social media users posted photos of the buckets doubling as trick-or-treat pails, planters and holiday decor.