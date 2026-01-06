McDonald's hit with lawsuit claiming McRib contains no real rib meat

McDonald's is facing a class-action lawsuit that accuses the fast-food giant of deceiving customers about what meat is used in its McRib sandwich.

The lawsuit, filed by four plaintiffs in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois last week, alleges that the McRib "does not contain any actual pork rib meat at all," despite its advertising.

McDonald's says the claims are "meritless."

In the suit, the plaintiffs argued that "despite its name and distinctive shape—its meat patty has been deliberately crafted to resemble a rack of pork ribs."

The meat patties are instead made up of ground-up portions of lower-grade pork products such as, interalia, pork shoulder, heart, tripe and scalded stomach, the lawsuit stated.

The sandwich, which returned to menus at certain McDonald's in November, is described by the company as "seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and tangy pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun." The sandwich has cultivated a significant following from fans who eagerly await its return to menus. It debuted in 1981, but was removed from the regular menu in the early 2000s. Since then, it returns only as a limited-time offering.

The lawsuit argued that the company’s use of the name "McRib" amounts to "a deliberate sleight of hand" and that because of this marketing, customers expect "pork ‘rib’ meat, which is prized by consumers for its high fat content and rich flavor."

"By including the word ‘Rib’ in the name of the sandwich, McDonald’s knowingly markets the sandwich in a way that deceives reasonable consumers, who reasonably (but mistakenly) believe that a product named the ‘McRib’ will include at least some meaningful quantity of actual pork rib meat," the lawsuit read.

But McDonald's argued that the "lawsuit distorts the facts."

McDonald's said it has "always been transparent about our ingredients." McDonald's said the sandwich starts with 100% seasoned boneless pork dipped into a tangy BBQ sauce.

"Food quality and safety are at the heart of everything we do – that’s why we’re committed to using real, quality ingredients across our entire menu. Our fan-favorite McRib sandwich is made with 100% pork sourced from farmers and suppliers across the U.S. – there are no hearts, tripe or scalded stomach used in the McRib patty as falsely alleged in this lawsuit," a spokesperson for the company said.