McDonald’s hit by worldwide tech outage affecting restaurants, app

McDonald's is working to fix a "technology outage" on Friday morning that's impacting its restaurants worldwide, even forcing some to temporarily close.

"We are aware of a technology outage, which impacted our restaurants; the issue is now being resolved," McDonald's said in a statement to FOX Business.

The company also confirmed that "the issue is not related to a cybersecurity event."

McDonald's Japan posted on X on Friday morning that "many stores nationwide are temporarily closed" due to a "system failure."

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask that you please wait for a while until the service is restored," the company said in a post translated to English.

Downdetector, which provides real-time information about the status of various websites and services, also saw a spike in issues with the company's app on Friday morning.

Some locations are already back up and running in Bangkok, Milan and London, according to The Associated Press.

Additionally, a McDonald’s spokesperson in Denmark told the outlet that the "technology failure" was resolved in the country, and that its restaurants were open.

McDonald's didn't provide more details on the event, but the owner of several McDonald’s restaurants in central Sweden, Patrik Hjelte, told a local newspaper that "all McDonald’s restaurants are connected to a global network and that is what’s messed up," according to the AP.