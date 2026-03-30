Chick-fil-A offers free ice cream if families ditch phones at the table in push to unplug

A Chick-fil-A restaurant is offering families free ice cream if they put away their phones for their entire meal.

Complex, an account on X covering culture, posted a photo Sunday showing a sign advertising that the Chick-fil-A Towson Place location has an incentive for families to be phone-free during meals.

"Introducing our Chick-fil-A® Cell Phone Coop Challenge," the sign read.

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"Ask a Team Member for a coop, place all phones in the coop, and enjoy your meal together," the message continued. "After you finished let a Team Member know and everyone at the table will receive a Icedream® Cone as a reward."

"Grab a coop and take the challenge," it read.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Towson Place, Maryland, also advertised the challenge in a recent Facebook post , writing, "Take the Dine-in Cell Phone Coop Challenge at Chick-fil-A Towson Place. Ask a Team Member for a coop, place all phones in the coop, and enjoy your meal together without distractions. When your table finishes, let a Team Member know and everyone will receive an Icedream Cone as a reward. Are you up for the challenge?"

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A 2023 study found that 68% of households have a person using their phone during a meal with others. It also found that 65% of respondents do not like it, and 42% feel using phones during meals is rude.

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

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