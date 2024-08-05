Man in Chicago McDonald's accused of attacking 3 with 'hatchet-like weapon' after demanding free food

Chicago police are looking for a man they say attacked three people with a "hatchet-like object" after he was denied free food by a cashier at a McDonald's, local FOX 32 reported.

It happened around 8:29 Sunday morning in a restaurant in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue, Chicago police said. The victims are one 18-year-old man and two 45-year-old women.

"Man, this messed up," customer Moe Cannon told CBS News Chicago. "They don't mess with nobody. We go to this McDonald's every day, and they all cool people there."

Cannon added that he spoke to the suspect before he went inside the fast-food establishment.

"He asked me for a dollar for some coffee. I ended up giving him a dollar and and I gave him a Newport. He had the axe on him. I didn't know what he was going to do," he said.

Soon after, Cannon said he saw the suspect walk out of the McDonald's.



"I saw a little blood on the axe, and he was smiling. He was smiling and walking with the axe like this and eating a cookie," he told the local TV station. "Old girl had a hole in her head, and one lad was cut right here, and one boy, he was cut on his face, I think."

Police say all three victims were taken to area hospitals. The 18-year-old and one 45-year-old were last listed in good condition, and the other 45-year-old was in serious condition.

Hours after the violent attack, people called police to report the suspect had returned to the scene, CBS News reported.



The inside of the restaurant was closed Sunday night while the drive-thru remained open, according to local media.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

No offender is in custody, but Chicago police told FOX Business that detectives are questioning an individual while the investigation continues.