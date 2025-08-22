McDonald's CEO teases future at the fast food giant

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski teased on social media he may be sticking around for another ten years at the fast-food giant.

Kempczinski celebrated a "major milestone" last week, marking ten years at McDonald's with an announcement on Instagram. He also made it clear he wasn’t planning to leave anytime soon.

"Ten years at McDonald's. Here's to another ten," he said in a video post.

Following that post, Kempczinski shared another video, noting, "career paths often come with unexpected twists."

MCDONALD'S SNACK WRAP RETURNS TO MIXED REVIEWS AFTER 9-YEAR HIATUS

"I’ve faced a few in my journey, but they’ve always paid off in some way or another," he posted while simultaneously asking his followers to comment on the unexpected twists they faced during their journeys.

Kempczinski officially took over as CEO in November 2019, succeeding Steve Easterbrook after his removal by the board over a policy violation. Ever since, Kempczinski has been responsible for driving McDonald’s growth strategy dubbed "Accelerating the Arches."

Before that, Kempczinski served as President of McDonald’s USA, leading the business operations of approximately 14,000 McDonald’s restaurants across the U.S.

MCDONALD'S MCCRISPY STRIPS RECEIVE MIXED REVIEWS AS ANALYST QUESTIONS IMPACT ON UPCOMING SNACK WRAP

He joined the fast food icon in 2015, stepping in as the executive vice president for strategy, business development and innovation. In this role, he worked closely with our business leaders and franchisees to identify innovative new ideas and best practices to accelerate system growth, according to his corporate bio page.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 314.02 +0.97 +0.31%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Before working at the Golden Arches, Kempczinski worked in brand management at Procter & Gamble before assuming senior positions at PepsiCo followed by Kraft Foods, where he was named the executive vice president for growth initiatives and president of international, according to McDonald's.