McDonald's to sell glazed pull apart donuts for fall

McDonald’s USA is releasing pull apart donuts as a way to build up its bakery lineup.

Starting on Sept. 1, the fast food chain will begin selling a new Glazed Pull Apart Donut at participating restaurants nationwide.

The sweet offering will be available through the fall season for a limited time, a company press release states.

Nutrition facts have not been added to McDonald’s website yet, but the company does note that it will be made with a "sweet glaze" and can be shared thanks to its pull apart shape.

According to McDonald’s, the Glazed Pull Apart Donut is the first limited-edition item it has added to its McCafé Bakery lineup. It joins the restaurant’s already established Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll.

The Glazed Pull Apart Donut will be available for purchase all day long.

McDonald’s has had success with limited-edition menu items in the past, including its seasonal pumpkin spice and peppermint McCafé beverage, Shamrock Shake, McRib, Szechuan Sauce and more.

The global fast food chain’s second-quarter earnings report says McDonald’s comparable sales were up 40.5% in 2021.

"For 65 years, we’ve created iconic experiences for billions of people around the world," said McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinki, regarding the company’s second-quarter earnings. "Along the way, we’ve always focused on following our customers’ needs, finding the most convenient and engaging ways for them to enjoy McDonald’s."