McDonald's adding items to McCafe menu for first time in nearly a decade

Mornings at McDonald’s are getting sweeter – and softer – as the brand adds three bakery items to its core McCafe menu for the first time in eight years.

Early risers can now start their day with a lineup from the McCafe Bakery, which includes an apple fritter, blueberry muffin or cinnamon roll. Though if you’re more of a night owl, or just don’t think about going to McDonald’s first thing in the morning, the fast food chain will be offering the baked good items all day at participating restaurants.

The apple fritter is made with cinnamon and apples and fried, then drizzled with a sweet glaze icing, seeming similar to the brand’s apple pie it already offers. The blueberry muffin is naked with real blueberries and comes with a streusel crumb topping, while the cinnamon roll features a buttery pastry dough with cinnamon layers (seemingly generously) topped with cream cheese icing and served warm.

“McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost fifty years,” said Linda VanGosen, Vice President, Brand and Menu Strategy, McDonald’s USA, via a press release shared with Fox News. “We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup.”

Since its McCafe launched in 2009 with its signature coffee drinks, the brand has been growing its cafe options with baked goods, frappes and espresso.

The new menu items will be available nationwide starting October 28.