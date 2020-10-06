Dunkin’, Baskin Robbins team up for fall-themed milkshake using munchkins, pumpkin ice cream

Dunkin’ has slowly been cornering the breakfast market – from its classic coffee creamers to its recent cereal -- but now it has moved on to taking over another mealtime staple: dessert.

The coffee chain has teamed up with ice cream brand Baskin Robbins to create a fall-flavored milkshake.

The frozen treat will consist of Baskin Robbins’ pumpkin cheesecake flavor as the base and will be blended with Dunkin pumpkin munchkins – the brand’s doughnut holes. Ginger snap cookie pieces and a cinnamon cream cheese ribbon will also be used to create the decadent dessert.

However, there is a catch to this fall-forward beverage. It is only available at the 250 Dunkin and Baskin Robbins combo stores around the Chicago area from now until the end of November, according to a press release. Dunkin and Baskin Robbins, both owned by Dunkin’ Brands, routinely share store fronts.

Though, the Baskin Robbin pumpkin cheesecake flavor is available at stores nationwide, as are the pumpkin munchkins, should you be so inclined to make your own.

