DoorDash offers 1 million McDonald's Big Macs for 1 cent. Here's how to get one

Delivery service DoorDash is offering customers 1 million McDonald's Big Mac sandwiches for only 1 cent, plus fees, until Friday of this week, while supplies last.

The promotion is part of DoorDash's delivery partnership with McDonald's. Here's how to take advantage.

Set up a DoorDash account and order a Big Mac. At checkout, use the promotional code 1MBIGMAC. No other purchase is necessary, and those who do participate will automatically enter into a contest with a chance to walk away with $1 million, where the winner is selected at random. Only one offer is allowed per person and there is an age limit of 18 to participate.

"Since rolling out our national partnership with McDonald’s in July, we’ve been blown away by the excitement and demand from our customers," Toby Espinosa, VP of business development at DoorDash, said. "When thinking of how we could celebrate the nationwide rollout of McDelivery through DoorDash, we knew we had to go BIG. We’re so excited to offer 1 million customers a 1 cent Big Mac and a chance to win $1 million."

In July, McDonalds announced a partnership with DoorDash to expand its McDelivery service.

"Building on the success of McDelivery in the US, we’re excited to make McDelivery accessible to customers on DoorDash, which is available in all 50 states and reaches 80% of Americans, making it even more convenient for our customers to enjoy their favorite McDonald’s menu items on their terms," said McDonald’s USA president Chris Kempczinski at the time.

