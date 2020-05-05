Martha Stewart launches Wayfair shop, digital series as more consumers shop from home

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Martha Stewart is growing her lifestyle empire from home.

The domestic diva launched a digital how-to series called "Homeschool with Martha" offering how-to tips on recipes, gardening, crafts for the kids and a collection with DIY online furniture company Wayfair to help fans make their living spaces feel more like home while in quarantine.

The collection features items for every room in the house, including bedding, wall art, kitchenware and furniture like accent chairs, end tables and bedding accessories with prices ranging between $29.99 for a striped sheer single curtain panel to $579 for a loveseat.

Shares of Wayfair opened higher Tuesday after the Boston-based company reported a loss of $285.9 million in its first quarter. Its losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $2.30 per share, which beat Wall Street expectations.

Each collection is inspired by one of Stewart's four homes including Perry St, a modern take on her glassy condos in Manhattan's West Village; Skylands, named for her Maine cabin which is a more timeless aesthetic; her Lily Pond home in East Hampton with a more coastal vibe; and Bedford, a rustic, farmhouse-chic homage to her upstate New York property.

The launch comes at a time when some Americans are filling their idle time with DIY home improvement projects like remodeling rooms, planting their own gardens or repainting. And while a slew of retailers have filed for bankruptcy due to COVID-19-related store closures, the home furniture market is seeing continued growth.

Wayfair's CEO Niraj Shah said in an earnings call Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought first-time customers to Wayfair's online store as people stay at home during the public-health crisis.

"Millions of new shoppers have discovered Wayfair while they shelter in place at home," Mr. Shah said, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Ethan Allen began reopening design centers in some states last week, and La-Z-Boy is slated to resume manufacturing at some U.S. production plants and open several retail locations on a reduced schedule.

And more people are seeking out inspiration on social media. Apartment Therapy, a lifestyle blog focused on home design and décor, has seen a 50 percent increase in "likes" on Instagram posts related specifically to home office settings and a spike in searches related to home office furniture for small spaces or new homes.

