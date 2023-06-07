Expand / Collapse search
Martha Stewart warns American economy will 'go down the drain' if people don't return to offices

Modeling for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue in May, Stewart is the oldest person to appear on the magazine cover

Martha Stewart has gone from whipping up delicious meals to whipping the American workforce back into shape.

The businesswoman and recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model admits she is on a "rampage" to get people in the United States back to their offices.

"You can’t possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely. Look at the success of France with their stupid … you know, off for August, blah blah blah," she remarked to Footwear News. 

"That’s not a very thriving country. Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?" 

Martha Stewart smiles on the TODAY show with a white blazer and massive earrings

Martha Stewart says she's on a "rampage" to get Americans back into offices. (Nathan Congleton/NBC / Getty Images)

Hybrid or remote work was implemented during the Coronavirus pandemic. The nationwide shutdown also caused many people to retire or quite the workforce all together, contributing to staffing shortages in several industries.

Stewart, 81, says COVID was not a deterrent, but rather a period of motivation. In addition to expanding her business, Stewart filmed several TV shows at her Bedford, New York home.

"I continued to work five days a week," she admitted.

Martha Stewart smiles in a gold sparkly dress for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch

Martha Stewart says that during the pandemic she was still working five days a week. (Taylor Hill/WireImage / Getty Images)

Stewart has her finger in many pots - having launched "The World of Martha" with Amazon Stores, The Martha Stewart Podcast, a partnership with Roku for three TV shows, a lucrative deal with shoe company Skechers, a new restaurant in Las Vegas called The Bedford, a new wine collaboration, Martha's Lighter Chard, and continued growth in her CBD company - all within the year.

"I haven’t stopped at all. You should see my calendar. It’s horrific," she shared.

Martha Stewart in a white swimsuit and orange oversized shirt on the cover of Sports Illustrated

Martha Stewart stunned on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swim last month. The issue is on newsstands now. (Ruven Afanador / Sports Illustrated / Fox News)

Last month, Stewart graced the cover of SI Swim, making her the oldest model to appear on the magazine. 

Of the honor, Stewart told The New York Times, "I had to make sure I was ready to pose in a bathing suit. It took a bit of vanity but also a bit of confidence. I thought, ‘If I’m feeling good enough physically and mentally to do such a thing, I’m up for it.’"