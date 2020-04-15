Martha Stewart admits on Instagram after incoherent message: 'I have been drinking'

Home and lifestyle brand extraordinaire Martha Stewart lightheartedly admitted she had been using social media after a night of drinking when she made a barely intelligible comment on someone's Instagram post.

Stewart, 78, was responding to a post made last week on an Instagram account called @thebestlittlehenhouseintexas, which had shared a video of chicks in a chicken coop.

Days later after the video was initially posted, Stewart wrote: "M as me sure you feed and wAter them daily And keep the heat lss as no BK in S as Nd when you can finally come back to nyc who is going to care for them??"

Her response, posted by celebrity Instagram comment tracking account @commentsbycelebs, garnered more than 500 likes and over a dozen comments.

She then followed up with a second comment on the page, using a laughing emoji and writing, “What a mess I have been drinking,” which received nearly 800 likes.

Around the same time as her jumbled Instagram comments, Stewart posted on her own personal Instagram account about how she and her loved ones had cracked open a pricey bottle "by mistake."

Stewart, a self-made businesswoman, has shared images of her keeping busy while isolating at home, chronicling her daily routine, sharing and showing recipes and meals and advertising her self-named brands, such as Martha Stewart Wine Co.

