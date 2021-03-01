Martha Stewart says CBD for pets will be a $10B industry in 2 years

Entrepreneur Martha Stewart discussed her new business ventures on "Mornings with Maria" on Monday, noting that she recently entered into what she called “a very interesting category, which is the CBD [cannabidiol] category.”

Stewart said “we are offering not only the wellness gummies that have become the leading wellness gummy in America,” but also CBD for pets, which she said is a “very fast-growing category.”

Stewart said CBD for pets is geared for dogs that need calmness, wellness and mobility help. She launched the line of cannabis-infused pet snacks and oils in January.

“That industry is going to be a $10 billion industry by 2023, it’s estimated,” she noted.

Stewart, who has pet cats, said she also recently partnered with PrettyLitter, which, according to a news release, is the first-of-its-kind, health-monitoring, cat litter.

“So there are many technological advances in pet care, human care, in burger care that we’re really approaching it with a modern view,” she told Bartiromo.

Stewart also disclosed on Monday what prompted her to break into the burger business, telling “Mornings with Maria” that “no matter what, Americans love burgers.”

BurgerFi International Inc., one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts with about 125 domestic and international restaurants announced last week that it has named Stewart to its Board of Directors as Chair of the Product & Innovation Committee, according to a news release.

“Stewart brings a lifetime of experience in successfully launching countless brands, culinary products and recipes,” the release noted.

“I really think that burgers can be very delicious, they can be very healthy, they can be very appealing and BurgerFi already started preparing and selling some of the best burgers in the United States,” Stewart told host Maria Bartiromo.

The bestselling author of dozens of lifestyle and recipe books went on to say that she is “there to help” by increasing the chains menu offerings and “the designs of the growing number of stores.”

“It’s a lot of fun to work with management because they really care about antibiotic-free, hormone-free healthy, alternatives to meat,” she said. “We have all kinds of offerings that are really delicious.”

BurgerFi CEO Julio Ramirez joined Stewart on “Mornings with Maria” on Monday noting that the restaurant has “a tremendous, diverse menu” and “an opportunity to just really take it to the next level now with Martha joining our board.”

Bartiromo pointed out that Stewart has “a loyal audience” and is “in touch with so many trends,” including food, home and gardening. She then asked where she is currently seeing the most growth.

In response, Stewart noted that during the coronavirus pandemic, home and garden “have become the leading categories for the American homemaker and as a result, we have been looking very hard to increase our offerings in garden.”

