Martha Stewart launches CBD product line featuring 'gourmet-flavored' gummies and oils

As if reruns of “The Martha Stewart Show” weren’t already designed to lull viewers into a state of deep, complacent relaxation, the homemaker and business mogul is now releasing her own line of “gourmet-flavored” CBD gummies, gel capsules and oils.

Stewart’s product line comes over a year after she announced a partnership to develop the CBD (cannabidiol) items with a company called Canopy Growth.

“I am so thrilled to share my new line of Martha Stewart CBD in partnership with the world-leading diversified cannabis and hemp company, Canopy Growth Corporation,” said Stewart in a media release issued Thursday. “Together, we are offering premium quality, hemp-derived wellness supplements — all made with flavor profiles inspired by some of my most popular recipes.”

Included among the supplements, the Martha Stewart CBD line offers 10 mg gummies in two flavor “medleys” — citrus (which includes Meyer lemon, kumquat and blood orange flavors) and berry (which includes red raspberry, huckleberry and black raspberry). There are also oils (25 mg per each full dropper) and softgels (25 mg per capsule) available.

“I’ve found that CBD supplements are a simple way to enhance my own health and wellness,” reads another statement attributed to Stewart. “When one consumes CBD, its active chemical compounds interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system, or ECS receptors, which help regulate signals through the brain, spinal cord, organs, and tissues of the body as a means of maintaining balance.

“I set out to develop the best supplements. I am so proud of this line.”

The demand for CBD products, which are usually derived from the Cannabis sativa plant and often sold as relaxation or pain-relief supplements, is said to be growing after taking a slight hit amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Kadenwood LLC, a large manufacturer of the products.

Fox Business’ Tyler Olsen and Jade Scipioni contributed to this report.