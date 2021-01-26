Martha Stewart launches line of cannabis munchies for dogs

Martha Stewart launched a line of cannabis-infused pet snacks and oils Tuesday.

“Just as CBD can support human wellness, it’s been shown to improve the quality of life for pets as well,” Stewart said in a statement Tuesday.

The soft-baked chews range from roughly $20 to $25 dollars for a 30-pack, according to Canopy Growth, Stewart’s partner in the venture. Different varieties aim to promote calm, mobility and wellness. There are also chicken-flavored CBD drops available for $39.99. They are corn-, soy- and wheat-free and contain no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

Stewart teamed up with Canopy scientists to develop the products, the company said.

“Martha Stewart CBD for Pet is the happy marriage of Canopy’s science-first approach to animal well-being and Martha Stewart’s passion for providing animal lovers with the tools to enrich their pets’ lives,” Dr. Bob Menardi, Canopy’s directory of veterinary technical and educational services, said in a statement. “Together, we’re bringing consumers an accessible and effective way to live better.”

The pet snacks are the latest in a string of new releases since Stewart announced a partnership to develop a line of CBD-infused products with Canopy Growth.

Other items have been designed for human consumption, including gummy-flavored snacks, gel capsules and oils. They became available in September.

“I’ve found that CBD supplements are a simple way to enhance my own health and wellness,” Stewart said at the time. “When one consumes CBD, its active chemical compounds interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system, or ECS receptors, which help regulate signals through the brain, spinal cord, organs, and tissues of the body as a means of maintaining balance.”

The products are available now on Canopy’s website and will be sold at the Vitamin Shoppe beginning in February.

Representatives for Stewart did not immediately respond to a Fox Business request for comment.

The demand for CBD products, which are usually derived from the Cannabis sativa plant and often sold as relaxation or pain-relief supplements, is said to be growing after taking a slight hit amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Kadenwood LLC, a large manufacturer of the products.

Fox Business’ Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.