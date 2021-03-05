Expand / Collapse search
Marriott paying employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Marriott's employees are not required to get vaccinated, but rather strongly encouraged

COVID-19 vaccine distribution is ‘great news’ for travel and tourism: Marriott International CEO

Marriott International CEO Tony Capuano tells ‘Your World’ wider distribution of vaccines will ‘really drive confidence’ about the safety of travel.

Marriott International is taking a shot at incentivizing coronavirus vaccination by offering employees extra pay to get inoculated.

The world’s largest hotel company announced the Vaccination Care Program on Thursday, offering employees in the U.S. and Canada an additional four hours of pay “upon completion of the vaccination.”

The world's largest hotel company is offering employees in the U.S. and Canada an additional four hours of pay "upon completion of the vaccination."

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL NAMES NEW CEO FOLLOWING DEATH OF ARNE SORENSON

Though employees are not required to get vaccinated, the immunization is strongly encouraged.

“The health and safety of our people is our top priority. Our goal for the Vaccination Care Program is to remove potential obstacles to getting vaccinated so our associates can put their health first and have peace of mind,” David Rodriguez, Global Chief Human Resources Officer for Marriott International, said in a news release.

"The health and safety of our people is our top priority," said David Rodriguez, Global Chief Human Resources Officer for Marriott International.

“As vaccines become more widely available, this will create a safer environment for all associates, and we believe that consumer confidence to travel again will increase significantly and help the rebound of the travel and tourism sector,” he stressed. “We appreciate the support from our managed hotel owners, and encourage the industry and our franchisees to offer flexibility and incentives to their associates as a vital step in our industry’s recovery.”

In April 2020, the international hotel chain unveiled the Marriott Global Cleanliness Council to elevate its cleanliness standards and hospitality protocol to minimize risk and make its spaces safer in the global fight against COVID-19.

Marriott International recently named Anthony Capuano as its new CEO, following the death of former chief executive Arne Sorenson after a battle with pancreatic cancer.