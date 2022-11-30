Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Christmas

Mariah Carey is spreading the Christmas cheer with the 'ultimate holiday experience' for two guests in NYC

Carey is opening the doors to her NYC penthouse to a lucky duo, along with a three night stay at The Plaza, tickets to her Christmas show and more

close
Minaj, Carey Quit American Idol video

Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey Leaving American Idol

Minaj, Carey Quit American Idol

Mariah Carey has been associated with the holiday season for many years after the growing popularity of her 1994 hit Christmas song "All I Want for Christmas is You." Now, Carey is opening up her NYC penthouse to two lucky guests this Christmas season for the "ultimate holiday experience." 

Carey's Christmas experience is in collaboration with booking.com. Starting on Dec. 14, fans will be able to book the experience on a first-come, first-served basis for a stay from Dec. 16 through Dec. 19. 

"It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and yours truly is beyond excited and here for the moments! What better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than with an all-out holiday experience in my hometown, New York City!," says a note from Carey on the listing. 

Mariah Carey singing

Mariah Carey is providing two guests with a holiday experience that includes a stay at The Plaza, tickets to her show and a photoshoot in her NYC penthouse. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

HOW MUCH DOES MARIAH CAREY MAKE FROM ‘ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU’?

The price of the experience is $20.19, which pays tribute to the year that "All I Want for Christmas is You" hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 

One lucky duo will get Carey's NYC experience which includes a photoshoot at her NYC penthouse and a stay at the Plaza Hotel for three nights. 

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey released her famous holiday song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" in 1994. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images / Getty Images)

MARIAH CAREY'S ‘ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS’ HITS NEW MILESTONE ON THE BILLBOARD HOT 100 CHARTS

According to the listing on booking.com, the pair will also get a cocktail hour and professional photoshoot on Carey's rooftop terrace, a three-night stay at The Plaza and all transportation included. 

The winners will also get tickets to Carey's "Merry Christmas To All!" concert at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16, a signed copy of her new book "The Christmas Princess" and a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue. 

Mariah Carey in front of fireplace

The winners of the holiday giveaway will get a shopping spree, reservations at Mariah Carey's favorite restaurants and more.  (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

Other things included in the prize are a private-guided tour at Top of the Rock, VIP ice skating experience, tickets to the Christmas Spectacular with the Radio City Rockettes and dinner reservations at Carey's favorite spots including Mr. Chow and Nobu. 