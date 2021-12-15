Mariah Carey advertises hit Christmas song, gives London Underground safety instructions in partnership

Those who commute on the London Underground will get a treat this holiday season courtesy of Mariah Carey.

The singer, who essentially owns the holiday season thanks in large part to her mega-hit "All I Want For Christmas," announced on Wednesday that she has partnered with Amazon Music to do public safety announcements for the season on the London Underground.

Those who commute will hear the singer warn them to stay behind the yellow line and be cautious of oncoming trains. She’ll even throw in a brief plug to have their home devices play her smash-hit Christmas song on Amazon Music.

"Hi darlings, it’s Mariah," she says in the post she tweeted to announce the partnership. "Make my wish come true and please stand behind the yellow line at all times, proceed with caution and don’t forget to ask Alexa to play "All I Want for Christmas" on Amazon Music."

The deal is similar to one that Carey had in 2018 which saw her giving announcements to commuters in London as well. An old clip posted to the official Transport for London Twitter account has a video of her voice instructing people to be safe on the escalators and wishing them a "Merry Christmas." Although it was meant to be a change of pace for commuters, The Mirror reported at the time that many in the city were baffled by the promotion when they heard an unfamiliar voice giving them direction.

However, Julie Dixon, the head of customer information, design and partnerships at Transport for London (TfL) told Fox Business that partnerships like this allow the city to rely less on charging commuters fares.

"It’s great to once again be working with Sony and we hope that these announcements will bring a bit of unexpected festive cheer to those traveling through Victoria Underground station every weekend in December," she said. "This popular and now annual promotion is a great example of how enduring brand collaborations can be with TfL and shows a different way to use our stations in a creative and engaging way to connect with tens of thousands of people."

The partnership with Amazon Music is just the latest in way that Carey is turning her 1994 hit into a lucrative annual venture for her. According to reports, she makes close to $2 million every year between November and the end of the holiday season as people turn to the song to accent their Christmas celebrations.