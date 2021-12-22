Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas' hits new milestone on the Billboard Hot 100 charts

Mariah Carey’s "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has reached yet another milestone in its holiday popularity.

Despite being nearly three decades old, the popular Christmas track has made yet another unprecedented return to the Billboard Hot 100 song charts, rising up from No. 2 amid a reliable spike inspired by the season.

According to Billboard, the return to No. 1 marks the first time a song has ever reached that level of popularity in three distinct runs. The song was originally released on her 1994 album "Merry Christmas" but it didn’t reach the top 10 until 2017 when the outlet reports that streaming led to renewed interest in older Christmas songs.

By 2019, a full 25 years after its initial release, it reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart before repeating again in 2020. Now, the star can boast the hat trick with three runs on the charts at No. 1.

The singer has found many ways to continue to promote the song each year, crowning herself the official queen of the season. For example, this Halloween, she shared a fun video in which she used a large candy cane baseball bat to smash Halloween decorations to usher in the Christmas season a full month before December. The gambit worked, as data suggests people have begun streaming her song earlier and earlier each year.

In addition, she continues to find clever ways to promote both the song and herself as a sort of mascot for the holidays. Most recently, she announced a partnership with Amazon Music and the London Underground to have her read safety instructions to commuters in the city while also wishing them a Merry Christmas.

Celebrity Net Worth calculated that she makes around $600,000 and $1 million each December from the song. Those numbers don't factor in streaming, which is estimated to earn another million for the star, meaning she can count on a 30-year-old song raking in about $2 million every year.