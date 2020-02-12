What is Mariah Carey's net worth?

American singer and infamous diva, Mariah Carey has been topping the charts continually over a career that spans 30 years. Blending R&B tones with pop, Carey has become eponymous with her vocal range and her signature use of the whistle register.

Talented with a multifaceted career, how much is the "Songbird Supreme" worth?

Music and tours

Since 1989, Carey has been making music, starting with her self-titled 1990 debut album. Since then, Carey has gone on to released 15 other studio albums, seven compilation albums, one extended play and one remix album.

What gives Carey extra earning power is she writes and produces her own songs, giving her higher returns in royalties.

Her biggest hit single to date is 1994's "All I Want For Christmas." The song was a worldwide hit on its initial release, going on to having annual download sales success each time the holiday season rolls in. The song has earned $60 million in royalties since 1994, selling over 100 million copies.

With sales of over 200 million, Carey is one of the biggest selling artists of all time.

Carey does financially well from tours too. Her 2016 "Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour" earned a staggering $30.3 million.

TV and movies

Carey has branched out into acting over her career. The first time came in 2001 with "Glitter," but it was 2006's "Precious," with a supporting role, that Carey had a movie hit. The movie made an estimated budget of $10 million, and the film raked in $63.6 million in cumulative worldwide gross.

Before Jennifer Lopez was a judge on "American Idol," Carey held the position from 2013 for a year, earning $18 million for just one season before leaving.

Endorsements

As with many celebrities of the 2000s, Carey branched out into fragrances. In around 2006, Carey signed a deal with Elizabeth Arden for an undisclosed figure, but celebrity scent deals often range from $3 million up to $10 million. To date, Carey has released 14 perfumes, with many making the best-sellers list. Her perfumes have earned her $150 million.

In November 2019, UK chip manufactures Walkers crisps (PepsiCo is the parent organization) reportedly paid the singer $11 million to star in a special Christmas commercial.

Bottom line

With solid record sales, successful tours, a perfume empire and multiple branding endorsements, Carey's net worth is estimated to be between $300 million and $520 million.