What is Celine Dion's net worth?

French Canadian songstress Celine Dion emerged as a teen star in her homeland in the early 1980s before gaining some international exposure at 1988's Eurovision Song Contest, where she won, representing Switzerland. But it was the 1990s where Dion entered the sphere of superstardom.

Continue Reading Below

From a chart-busting movie theme song to Las Vegas residency success, just how much is Dion worth?

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Records

Dion had a successful recording career in her native Quebec, since 1981, only releasing her first English language song in 1990 with "Unison", which sold 3 million worldwide. But it was 1993's "The Colour of My Love" that propelled her to international stardom. The album reached No. 1 in nine countries, selling 20 million copies across the globe.

In 1997, Dion released "My Heart Will Go On," the theme song to "Titanic." The song was a sensational hit, going on to sell 18 million copies.

To date, Dion has sold over 220 million records over her decades-long career.

WHAT IS BRITNEY SPEARS' NET WORTH?

Las Vegas residency

Image 1 of 2

Since 2003 up to 2019, Dion has had an extremely successful Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Her first run at Caesar's was "A New Day..." and it remains the highest-grossing Las Vegas residency for a musical artist, earning $385.1 million over 714 shows. In 2011, Dion's second residency, "Celine," opened, which drew 4.5 million fans.

Real estate

Dion is also the owner of several luxury properties around the world. She's had places in Las Vegas, Quebec, Florida and Paris. The elaborate Jupiter Island mansion she shared with late husband René Angélil went on the market in 2017 for $38.5 million, eventually selling in 2019 for $28 million.

HOW MUCH IS JENNIFER LOPEZ WORTH?

Endorsements

Dion has had a few endorsements in recent years. Like many celebrities, she launched a line of perfumes in 2003. Celine Dion Parfums have grossed over $850 million in sales.

Dion also entered a contract with L'Oreal Paris for the brand's Excellence Hair Color, her first-ever beauty contract.

In 2018 she launched Célinununu. In collaboration with Nununu, Célinununu is a gender-neutral childrenswear line that "liberates children from the traditional roles of boy/girl..."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Bottom line

Forbes estimated her net worth to be $400 million.