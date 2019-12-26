Mariah Carey's nanny slaps singer with lawsuit

Mariah Carey’s former nanny has slapped the singer with a lawsuit for unpaid wages and alleged retaliation, according to multiple reports.

Maria Burgues cared for the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" crooner’s two children until she was fired in April 2017 allegedly for griping about her work conditions and $25-per-hour pay, Variety reported.

While she was required to travel with the family for Carey’s tours and other trips, Burgues claimed she was never reimbursed for travel time, according to the report.

Burges filed the lawsuit earlier this week in Los Angeles Superior Court and seeks reimbursement and compensation for emotional distress, according to Variety. She also alleged Carey did not keep proper pay statements for Burgues’ hours worked.

"This is a legally and factually baseless claim that will be defended with vigor,” one of Carey’s reps told TMZ on Monday.

A spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Earlier this month, the pop star’s original holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart – 25 years after the song was released. The song is from Carey’s 1994 album, “Merry Christmas.”

Carey, who recently released a new music video to go along with the song, has two children with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

The former caretaker also claimed in the suit Carey’s bodyguard, who was tasked with watching over the kids, blamed her for his own alleged mistakes and caused her to feel threatened, Variety reported.

In one instance, he allegedly berated her while they were traveling to Las Vegas in December 2017, Burgues claimed. She complained, to no avail.

Months later, Burgues was fired shortly after one of Carey’s children left a dance studio unnoticed. While the bodyguard allegedly blamed Burgues, the woman said he was on his cell phone and not paying attention.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.