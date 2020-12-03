Mariah Carey launching Christmas cookie line

The Queen of Christmas is cooking up a new holiday venture.

Mariah Carey, whose holiday single “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continues to catapult to the top of the Billboard charts every holiday season, is now baking up sweet hits in the form of cookies.

On Dec. 4, the songstress will launch a delivery-only Mariah’s Cookies in a Holiday Hits Box, including gingerbread, white chocolate cranberry and pumpkin cookies, according to a news release.

Carey’s confections will also include flavor-themed boxes such as the Pumpkin Box, the Gingerbread Box and the Chocolatey treats box, hitting 30 markets in the U.S. The cookie line was created in partnership with restaurateur Robert Earl. Eaters, who don't see the cookies in their zipcode (when placing online orders), can rest assured the treats will be launching in more cities soon.

"Mariah and I have chatted over the years about working together on a food business and, with her love of baking, cookies were a natural fit. As Mariah is synonymous with the holidays and celebration, we will make sure that her special holiday flavors are available not only for the holidays but year-round," said Earl in a statement.

The sweet treats will also be made available via third party delivery services such as DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub and UberEats.

And apart from the cookie biz, the pop star is busy at work on her new soundtrack single "Oh Santa!" with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, also releasing on Dec. 4.

Prices for the sweets have not yet been announced.