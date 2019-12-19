Expand / Collapse search
Marc Anthony's $7M yacht destroyed in fire

By FOXBusiness
Smoke surged from a 120-foot-long-yacht belonging to superstar singer Marc Anthony on Wednesday night in Miami, prompting immediate assistance from scores of rescue agencies.

Miami Fire Rescue, assisted by units from Miami Beach Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, responded to the fire reportedly coming from Grammy Award-winning singer Anthony’s luxury yacht off MacArthur Causeway around 7:30 p.m., fire officials tweeted Wednesday.

Miami Fire Rescue

More than 45 firefighters fought the blaze that was seen billowing from the vessel, which was docked at the Island Gardens Marina at the time, according to Fox 7, which caught the crews battling the flames.

“It’s still a very active scene right now,” Miami Fire Rescue Cpt. Ignatius Carroll told Fox 7 Wednesday evening. “Because of the amount of fire on that ship, we had take more of a defensive attack, so we have our fire boats with Miami-Dade County as well.”

Fire officials say the blaze was under control within two hours. However, despite efforts to save the vessel, the boat appears to be a total loss.

Miami Fire Rescue

No other boats were damaged during the chaos. A few crew members were on board at the time of the fire but were able to evacuate safely, according to the outlet, which cited sources it could not name. Anthony was reportedly not on the boat at the time.

Miami Fire Rescue

The boat, named "Andiamo," held a value of roughly $7 million and housed features including five cabins, a BBQ, satellite TV, Wi-Fi, jacuzzi and docking stations for jet skis, according to TMZ. The boat was reportedly a party spot for Anthony and fellow A-listers.

The 51-year-old singer has soared to success, selling over 12 million albums worldwide, according to the Guinness World Records. During his long-standing career, Anothony has attained two Grammys and five Latin Grammys and is now considered one of the best-selling salsa artists of all time.

