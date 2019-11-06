Multimillion-dollar yacht at center of legal battle placed 'under arrest' at boat show

Federal authorities in Florida effectively placed a $3.4 million yacht under arrest to prevent the boat from ending up in the wrong hands as a bitter legal battle ensues, according to a report.

U.S. Marshals took the 74-foot yacht into custody late Sunday at Bahia Mar in Fort Lauderdale, where it was featured in the 60th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Following the conclusion of the show, federal authorities took over the vessel, which was ultimately handed over to a court-appointed third party, National Maritime Services, and transported to an “undisclosed location,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Tuesday.

The yacht is at the center of a legal battle between its buyer, the boat’s manufacturer, Sunseeker International, and a Fort Lauderdale-area yacht broker.

In May, Kevin Turner sued Sunseeker International in the U.K., as well as Sunseeker USA and the broker, Rick Obey & Associates for $4 million claiming Sunseeker never handed over the boat, and has neglected to refund him the nearly $4 million he paid Obey to have the vessel built, because of an unrelated dispute between Obey and the boat manufacturer, according to the report and court papers.

The yacht cost Turner and co-purchaser Alice Lawaetz $3.43 million, plus tax, additional upgrades and delivery costs, court papers filed on Oct. 25 show.

In payments made starting in October of 2018 through March 2019, the pair "purchased the Vessel outright and are the rightful owners of it, but they are currently being deprived of their possession of the Vessel by the Sunseeker Manufacturer and/or the Sunseeker Subsidiary, presumably as security and/or leverage for those entities unrelated business dispute with the Sunseeker Dealer," according to the papers.

Attorneys for Turner and Lawaetz did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment. A representative for Sunseeker could not immediately be reached.

The yacht will remain under control of the National Maritime Services until the matter is resolved.

An attorney for Sunseeker USA told the Sun Sentinel Obey had neglected to pay for the yacht, which prompted the legal dispute between the companies. Sunseeker filed a preliminary injunction against Obey in June, after discontinuing its partnership with him in March.

Meanwhile, Obey blamed the matter on the boat manufacturer’s efforts to “sell his terrority to a new dealer,” according to the outlet.