Man spends $20K to transform his Connecticut home into fun, color-filled ‘dollhouse’

A New Yorker has turned his new home in Connecticut into a pop-of-color "dollhouse" after dreaming of such a space ever since he was a child.

Jonny Carmack, 31, bought his Danbury, Connecticut, home in 2020 after needing to escape Manhattan during the pandemic.

He said that this particular three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home was the first space he toured — and that it was the perfect size but didn't have the perfect look, SWNS reported.

However, he'd been dreaming of turning a property into his personal "dollhouse" ever since he was a kid, he said.

"When I bought this house, I knew I wanted to use it as a landing pad for my creativity," he said.

Today, after spending roughly $20,000 on renovations, Carmack has a color-filled space that is hard to miss.

Thanks to some help from Facebook Marketplace and HomeGoods, Carmack bought unique secondhand items to turn his new space into something special.

"I knew what I wanted the themes of my home to be, and now I have been finetuning them to push my personality out there more," he told SWNS.

Carmack has a fruit room, a bakery dining room, a blue lounge, a pink parlor, a pop art bathroom, an ice cream bathroom and more themed spaces within his Connecticut home.

The homeowner said he added over $100,000 in value to his home thanks to the colorful renovations and decorative items.

Carmack noted that his favorite space in the home is his kitchen.

He said it has the best lighting, and that he loves to use it for cooking and hosting.

Carmack told Fox News Digital that his rooms were inspired by special people and places he idolized.

"Each room is designed around the vintage 1980s furniture I curated over the last 3 to 4 years," he said. "And my biggest inspirations have been Dolly Parton, Barbie and colorful Floridian tack."

He also told Fox News Digital that he'd always been drawn to "dollhouse aesthetics" as a child and would often imagine himself living in such a place.

He said, "I tried to force myself into the more tame and modern stylings as an adult and decorated many spaces in various shades of beige and white before being brave enough to go bold!"

Carmack has posted about his unique space on Instagram, where he has over 177,000 followers.

He told Fox News Digital he’s grateful to the creative community online that loves his home space as much as he does.