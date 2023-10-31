Man's Grubhub delivery contained a cup of urine instead of a milkshake

A man in Utah reportedly received a cup of urine when he got a recent Grubhub food delivery.

ABC4 reported Caleb Wood "discovered that the cup delivered to me from the Grubhub driver was a warm cup of urine" after taking a sip from what he expected to be a Chick-fil-A milkshake. His order apparently included food from the fast-food chain as well.

The delivery happened last week in Saratoga Springs and involved a mix-up on the part of the driver, he told the local outlet.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"This is unacceptable, and we have absolutely no tolerance for this or any type of misconduct on Grubhub," Grubhub told FOX Business. "We took immediate action with the driver and ended his contract with us. We also followed up with the customer to apologize and provided coaching to the first representative who was in touch with the customer."

Wood said he received the cup of urine after the delivery driver mixed up the cup the driver used to urinate while working with the milkshake cup, according to ABC4. That was the explanation he said the delivery driver gave him, citing long work days.

GRUBHUB LAYS OFF 15% OF CORPORATE WORKFORCE

Grubhub reimbursed Wood the "actual cost of the food" but not the "delivery fee or the tip" as a refund a few days after he first contacted the company about the situation, Wood told the outlet.

Grubhub provides deliveries from restaurants in over 4,000 cities, according to a recent press release. It has been in business since the early 2000s.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Just Eat Takeaway.com finished buying the food delivery platform in June 2021, approximately a year after first revealing its acquisition plans.