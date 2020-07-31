More major retailers announce closing for Thanksgiving, changing holiday shopping hours

Like everything else, holiday shopping might be looking a little different this year.

Multiple retailers have announced they will be altering their hours for Thanksgiving – a day typically considered the kickoff to the holiday shopping season.

Recently, Black Friday had pushed into Thanksgiving Thursday, with many retail spaces starting their doorbuster deals on the holiday itself. However, several major brands have announced they will be keeping their doors closed this Thanksgiving Day.

More are likely to join as uncertainties remain around physical shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those that have announced the closures are superstores Best Buy, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart, which was the first to make the unprecedented move. Walmart-owned Sam’s Club will also be closed on the holiday.

The businesses have not shared times for Black Friday openings yet, but most have begun focusing more on online ordering. Best Buy has announced it will start its holiday deals earlier and enhance how it handles online orders.

Black Friday is particularly hard for retail spaces to manage during the pandemic as it is known for attracting mobs of people.

The national shopping day has been moving online in recent years – even before coronavirus. In 2019, holiday shoppers dropped a record-breaking $7.4 billion in online sales.