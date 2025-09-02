Major automaker hit by cyberattack, says incident 'severely disrupted' operations

Jaguar Land Rover said its retail and production activities were "severely disrupted" after the company was attacked by a ransomware group.

The U.K.-based automaker, owned by India's Tata Motors, said in a statement Tuesday that it "took immediate action to mitigate its impact by proactively shutting down" its systems after being impacted by a cyber incident.

The company said there isn’t any evidence to date that customer data was stolen, and it is "working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner."

This marks the latest in a string of cyber and ransomware attacks that have impacted companies around the globe as bad actors become more sophisticated.

Aflac was targeted by cyber criminals earlier this summer amid an ongoing hacking spree targeting the insurance industry.

Philadelphia Insurance Companies and Erie Insurance were also hit by attacks, causing widespread disruptions to their IT systems.

United Natural Foods Inc., a distributor for Whole Foods and other grocers, disclosed in July that it suffered a cyber incident, causing temporary disruptions in its operations.

That same month, the FBI warned that the notorious cybercriminal group dubbed "Scattered Spider" was targeting the airline sector.

Hawaiian Airlines was among the carriers targeted. In June, it announced that it was forced to address a cybersecurity event that has affected some of its IT systems.

Last month, Air France and KLM also sent a warning to customers about a data breach that hit their customer service platform.