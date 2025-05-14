Expand / Collapse search
Steelmaker Nucor experiences cybersecurity incident, shuts down some production

Nucor said it was 'actively investigating the incident'

Steelmaker Nucor said on Wednesday that it had experienced a cybersecurity incident and temporarily shut down some of its production operations as a precaution.

The North Carolina-based company said it discovered "unauthorized third party access to certain information technology systems" that it uses.

Nucor did not specify which production operations had been "temporarily and proactively" shut down in a regulatory filing but said it was currently working on getting them back up and running. 

Nucor steel recycling plant, Seattle, Washington, USA, January 14, 2015

Nucor steel recycling plant, Seattle, Washington, USA, January 14, 2015 (Kevin Schafer / Contributor via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Its facilities are primarily scattered across North America. 

The steelmaker’s response to the cybersecurity incident involved "taking potentially affected systems offline" and carrying out other steps, according to the filing.  

CHONGQING, CHINA - APRIL 23: In this photo illustration, the logo of Nucor Corporation is displayed on a smartphone screen, with a stock market chart in the background, reflecting investor sentiment and trading dynamics, on April 23, 2025, in Chongqing, China. Nucor is the largest steel producer in the United States and a major player in the North American steel industry, known for its electric arc furnace technology and sustainable steelmaking practices. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

The North Carolina-based company said it discovered "unauthorized third party access to certain information technology systems" that it uses. (Cheng Xin/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The company is actively investigating the incident with the assistance of leading external cybersecurity experts and has notified federal law enforcement authorities," Nucor said in the Securities and Exchange Commission filing. "As the investigation of the incident is ongoing, the company will continue to monitor the timing and materiality of the incident." 

Nucor considers itself the "largest and most diversified steel and steel products producer" in North America. It makes a number of products such as bars, beams, electrical conduit, girders and fasteners, according to its website.