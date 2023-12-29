Magnetic balls sold at Walmart recalled over concerns children might ingest them

A science kit sold on Walmart's website is being recalled after the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) flagged the magnetic balls comprising the kit as ingestion hazards for children.

The CPSC issued an alert saying the product, the "Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks," is sold exclusively on Walmart.com through the vendor Joybuy and comes as a cube of 216 tiny colorful magnetic balls that are stronger than federal regulations permit.

No deaths have been reported from the magnets in the Relax kits, but the CPSC said it is aware of seven deaths involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, and 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in emergency rooms from 2017 through 2021.

"When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system," the CPSC warned in its recall alert. "This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death."

The kits, which were sold on Walmart's website from February 2022 through April 2023 for between $14 and $15, came encased in a clear, plastic case and a portable, tin storage box, and include a black storage bag, according to the agency.

The CPSC says anyone who purchased the item should stop using the magnetic balls immediately, keep them out of the reach of children, and contact Joybuy to return the product for a full refund. Consumers can reach Joybuy via phone at 302-426-4543 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT, through email at oversea-service@jd.com or online at walmart.com/seller/16214.

The seller is reaching out to all known purchasers of the kit directly.