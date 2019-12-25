Madonna's Miami concert cancellation outrages fans

Madonna canceled her concert in Miami on Sunday night amidst news of her ex-husband Guy Ritchie filing for divorce against the pop superstar, much to the chagrin of her fans, the Daily Mail reports.

Ticket buyers expressed their outrage upon learning the Queen of Pop canceled a stop on her Madame X tour only two hours before the concert was set to begin.

Ritchie filed the divorce motion on Monday requesting “the enforcement or execution of a judgment or order” in Manhattan Supreme Court, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

With the court motion filed right before Christmas, it appears as if Madonna and Ritchie are in the midst of a battle regarding where Madonna’s six children will be spending the holidays.

Ritchie’s motion was filed despite the fact that the divorce was settled in 2008. Ongoing custody disputes have been handled by the court ever since.

A night before Ritchie’s motion was filed, Madonna left fans angry and bewildered after the 61-year-old singer canceled her Miami concert stop, with fans taking to Twitter to express their frustration while looking for an explanation.

Madonna did not provide fans with a statement despite the fact that many fans tweeted they had traveled and flown hours to see her performance, which was set to take place at the Fillmore.

Inside sources told the Daily Mail that a "furious" Madonna threw a temper tantrum while warming up before firing two employees and then ultimately canceling the show.

“She threw a fit rehearsals and was upset for low ticket sales and the venues unprofessionalism and said she was out,” a Facebook user wrote of Madonna.

Madonna, who has 19-year-old son Rocco with Ritchie, 51, has been recently spotted with her new fling Ahlmamalik Williams in Miami, with very public and bitter custody battles playing out in London and New York divorce courts.

In 2016, the courts allowed Rocco to live in the U.K. with his film director father, perhaps most famous for the movie “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.”

The couple’s marriage lasted eight years and also included the adoption of son David Banda, now 14, who has been living in London with Ritchie recently.

Meanwhile, the matter has yet to be resolved by presiding Judge Deborah Kaplan.

This isn’t the first Christmas court battle between the two, with the two butting heads over Rocco back in Christmas 2015. Madonna has been embattled in a consumer lawsuit filed in November by disgruntled fans following her increasingly late start times for her Madame X Tour.

