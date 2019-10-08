Expand / Collapse search
Proud American

From shack to shelves: This BBQ company is an all-American success

By Angelica StabileFox Business
Wicker's BBQ business manager Korey Speaight shares Wicker's success and history.video

Made in America: Wicker's BBQ goes from shack to 1,200 stores in the south

Wicker's BBQ business manager Korey Speaight shares Wicker's success and history.

Wicker’s BBQ’s humble beginnings are rooted in 1947 Missouri, and it was all started by model citizen and school bus driver Peck Wicker.

“On the weekends, Peck ran a barbecue shack out of Lawrenceville,” Wicker's BBQ business manager Korey Speaight said on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria.” “From the barbecue shack, he sold the marinade. That's the same marinade that we sell now.”

Wicker’s BBQ has six different marinades, ‘Wicker’s Original’ being their best-selling and closest to Peck’s personal recipe.

“We're currently sold in 1,200 stores across the mid-south,” Speaight said. “We're available in all major grocery stores in the mid-south and we're also available on major retailers online.”

“We're still made by hand daily in Hornersville, Missouri and probably the biggest reason why we're made in America is [because] if barbecue sauce is made anywhere else, it's kind of counterfeit isn't it?”

- - Korey Speaight, Wicker's BBQ business manager

FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo asked how recent economic changes and the Tax Act have affected business.

“The Tax Act helped us out a good bit, I believe,” Speaight said. “I think more people in our key marketing area had a little extra money to spend and our product is kind of an everyday luxury. If people have more money, they tend to barbecue out more rather than eating cheaper foods. So it helped us out by giving our consumers more money to spend.”

