McDonald's famous McRib sandwich is back for a limited time

McDonald's much-loved McRib is returning for a limited time.

Continue Reading Below

The famous sandwich -- which the Chicago-based fast food chain first offered in 1981 and describes as "a seasoned boneless pork slathered in tangy barbecue sauce and topped with slivered onions and tart pickles" -- will now be available as of Monday in certain restaurants. Much like it did in November 2018, McDonald's is bringing the McRib back due to popular demand -- but not for long. However, during the undisclosed amount of time that the sandwich is back on the menu, the McRib will be available in as many as 10,000 of the company's almost 14,000 restaurants.

And to help its customers find the closest McDonald's to them that is offering the sandwich, the company is offering a handy online McRib locator: All you have to do is go to mcdfinder.com and put in your zip code.

Beyond that, the company has, in honor of this McRib revival, set up 16 Instagram story GIFs so that customers who really love the sandwich can show their enthusiasm for its return. And to get these McRib GIFS, customers need to "search Instagram Story's GIF library with #McRibSZN."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“We’re always listening to our customers and we know the McRib has some of the most loyal fans,” said chef Chad Schafer, senior director of culinary innovation & commercialization at McDonald’s USA, in the statement. “This year we’re excited to give every McRib fan new ways to show their love for the sandwich with our saucy McRib GIFS so they can celebrate the season no matter where they live.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS