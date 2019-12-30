Luxury wellness retreats and escapes for 2020

Get ready for a decade of even more wellness.

The global wellness industry is now valued at $4.2 trillion, up 12.8 percent from $3.7 trillion in 2015, according to the most recent statistics from the Global Wellness Institute. And that number will only increase as people continue to prioritize experiential travel, health and sustainability, data show.

Nearly half of consumers (42 percent) polled in a recent MINDBODY wellness survey said they valued experiences, such as yoga, meditation, vacations and fitness, over material possessions.

And luxury companies continue to capitalize on the increased demand. From free-flowing hot springs on the West Coast to wilderness safaris in Botswana and hiking up to Machu Picchu, these are some of the most luxurious wellness escapes to unwind and rest in for 2020.

Healing hot springs

This healing oasis located in Desert Hot Springs, California, boasts hot and cold mineral springs. Two Bunch Palms resort features a mineral pool with free-flowing water from a 600-year-old natural spring that’s low in sulfur, rich in lithium and said to have mood-enhancing properties. The hotel offers a floating sound bath series, hiking and meditation in addition to CBD spa treatments. With two restaurants on property, serving up farm-to-table California cuisine, including a tea and wine bar. Rates run between $350 to $900 for the month of January.

Wellness sanctuary in Botswana Wilderness Safaris, known for its sustainable and eco-friendly tourist excursions throughout Africa, is building an exclusive camp featuring four tented suites with private access to the Zibadianja Lagoon. Adventurers can experience extraordinary wildlife encounters with herds of elephants, leopards and lions along the north and south banks of the Savute Channel in Botswana. Guests can indulge in spa treatments or get in tune with nature sleeping outside under the stars. The wellness sanctuary, Little Duma Tau, will open in August.

Marvel Machu Picchu

Combine hikes with wellness workshops and yoga practices for a spiritual and cultural journey on this eight-day retreat from Mountain Lodges of Peru. Travelers will embark on programs like “Ayurveda for Life,” which teaches about the system of medicine with historical roots in India, and venture up the Andes Mountains to Machu Picchu, the Incan citadel built in the 15th century with panoramic views of Peru above the Urubamba River valley. (Starting at $3,660 per person).

Grape escape in Mendoza

Detox with a glass of Malbec in hand. Entre Cielos Wine Hotel and Spa in Mendoza, Argentina, is nestled among Malbec grapevines. The hotel’s spa offers a series of Vinotherapy treatments that include grape-seed exfoliation and wine baths. The spa also boasts an authentic Hamam, a Turkish bath, embracing the centuries-old wellness tradition. Guests of the hotel can start their day with yoga or meditation in the vineyard or embark on a Vita Parcour (Swiss fitness train) around the hotel.

