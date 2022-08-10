A lunch with Ford CEO Jim Farley will cost at least $60,000, but there's a good reason

Who is ready to pick up the check for this?

Ford CEO Jim Farley is auctioning a one-on-one lunch with him at the upcoming Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion historic car racing festival at Laguna Seca track in California.

Farley is an avid vintage car racer who finished second in his class at the Le Mans Classic event in France this past July, driving his Ford GT40, and has competed at the Monterey races in past years.

The winning bid will also get two VIP passes to the event, access to the driver's lounge and hot laps of the 2.2-mile track as a passenger with a pro driver behind the wheel.

However, it is not just all about thrills and access to one of America's top executives.

All the proceeds from the auction will go toward the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation, which is a non-profit charged with maintaining the Monterey County-owned track.

The county recently approved $14,902,198 in spending to repave the track and replace the footbridge that marks the start/finish line.

Bidding for the lunch had reached $60,000 at the time of this writing and five days remain in the online auction hosted by Bring A Trailer.

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is scheduled for August 20, during the annual Monterey Car Week, which includes several major car auctions and shows held in the area.