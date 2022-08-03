Ford sales skyrocketed in July as other automakers crashed

Ford is cruising into the second half of 2022.

Hot on the heels of second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, the company now reports that its July deliveries of Ford and Lincoln vehicles were up 36.6% compared to the same month last year.

The rest of the automakers that still release monthly sales reported a combined average of -24.8%, with luxury brand Genesis the only major marque in positive territory at .4%.

The Ford brand delivered a total of 163,942, which led the industry for the month ahead of Toyota's 153,288.

Ford's result follows a 31.5% increase in June and includes the first time it sold over 60,000 F-Series trucks in a month this year. A Ford spokesman told FOX Business it had a "stronger inventory position" in July than many of its competitors that was able to help dealers fill previously placed orders, which are currently accounting for about 50% of retail sales.

THE FORD F-150 LIGHTNING HAS JOINED THE POLICE FORCE

Included in that were 2,173 F-150 Lightning electric pickups. Over 4,469 F-150 Lightnings have now been sold this year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ford also announced that at least one F-150 Lightning has been delivered to a customer in each of the 50 U.S. states, with California and Texas ranked first and second in volume.

FORD CEO JIM FARLEY FINISHES SECOND AT LE MANS HISTORIC CAR RACE

Ford's SUVs also had a strong month, with a 70% increase across the lineup, and the new Bronco slotting into second place with 10,621 deliveries to the Explorer's 17,673.