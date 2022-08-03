Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Ford

Ford sales skyrocketed in July as other automakers crashed

F-Series pickup had its best month of 2022

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 3

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Ford is cruising into the second half of 2022.

Hot on the heels of second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, the company now reports that its July deliveries of Ford and Lincoln vehicles were up 36.6% compared to the same month last year.

The rest of the automakers that still release monthly sales reported a combined average of -24.8%, with luxury brand Genesis the only major marque in positive territory at .4%.

The Ford brand delivered a total of 163,942, which led the industry for the month ahead of Toyota's 153,288.

Ford dealer

Ford sales increased 36.6% in July compared to last year. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ford's result follows a 31.5% increase in June and includes the first time it sold over 60,000 F-Series trucks in a month this year. A Ford spokesman told FOX Business it had a "stronger inventory position" in July than many of its competitors that was able to help dealers fill previously placed orders, which are currently accounting for about 50% of retail sales.

THE FORD F-150 LIGHTNING HAS JOINED THE POLICE FORCE

close
FoxNews.com automotive editor Gary Gastelu discusses Ford’s new electric pick-up F-150 Lightning. video

Ford F-150 Lightning first drive: A powerhouse pick-up

FoxNews.com automotive editor Gary Gastelu discusses Ford’s new electric pick-up F-150 Lightning.

Included in that were 2,173 F-150 Lightning electric pickups. Over 4,469 F-150 Lightnings have now been sold this year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ford also announced that at least one F-150 Lightning has been delivered to a customer in each of the 50 U.S. states, with California and Texas ranked first and second in volume.

close
FoxNews.com automotive editor Gary Gastelu shares details from his test drive of the sold-out Ford Bronco Raptor on 'Varney & Co.' video

New Ford Bronco 'Raptor' sold out for 2022 year ahead of sales date

FoxNews.com automotive editor Gary Gastelu shares details from his test drive of the sold-out Ford Bronco Raptor on 'Varney & Co.'

FORD CEO JIM FARLEY FINISHES SECOND AT LE MANS HISTORIC CAR RACE

Ford's SUVs also had a strong month, with a 70% increase across the lineup, and the new Bronco slotting into second place with 10,621 deliveries to the Explorer's 17,673.