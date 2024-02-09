Expand / Collapse search
Israeli flight diverted after passenger tries entering cockpit: report

El Al Airlines says it has ‘zero-tolerance policy for violence’

A flight operated by Israel’s national airline had to make an emergency landing in Greece after a passenger onboard tried to gain entry to the cockpit, reports say. 

El Al Airlines said in a statement that the traveler had been removed from the flight originating in Prague, Czech Republic on Thursday after receiving help from local authorities in Thessaloniki, according to The Jerusalem Post. 

"El Al has a zero-tolerance policy for violence, and we shall continue to ensure the safety of our passengers," the airline reportedly said. 

The Jerusalem Post, citing Channel 12 News, reported that the passenger had tried to infiltrate the cockpit of the plane during the flight and later had been escorted from the aircraft in handcuffs. 

El Al Airlines plane arrives in France

An El Al Airlines plane arrives at Marseille Provence Airport in September 2023. (Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The identity of the passenger wasn’t immediately clear. 

Data from the website FlightAware shows that El Al flight 2522 made an emergency landing in Greece about two hours into its journey to Tel Aviv. 

Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv

El Al planes are seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv on December 31, 2022.  (akub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The plane then stayed at that airport for nearly two hours before taking off again and eventually landing at Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday evening. 

El Al Airlines plane

The El Al Airlines plane landed in Greece before continuing on its way to Tel Aviv, Israel. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Last March, an El Al Flight from Rome, Italy made an emergency landing in Cyprus after smoke was reported coming from the cockpit, according to The Jerusalem Post. 