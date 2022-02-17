Lucky Charms Ice Cream coming back for St. Patrick's Day, Coldstone Creamery announces

It's that time of year when food turns green.

Cold Stone Creamery announced that it is bringing back a St. Patrick's Day favorite: the Lucky Charms ice cream flavor. The snack, which can be bought in a variety of different options, is based on the popular cereal.

In a press release, the ice cream chain stated that the ice cream is available on its own or as a shake. The chain is also offering a special item, Ice Cream at the End of the Rainbow, that doubles the amount of marshmallows, whipped topping and gold glitter.

Just like the cereal, Lucky Charms Ice Cream is mixed with marshmallows that are shaped like a variety of luck-themed items.

Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Cold Stone Creamery's parent company Kahala Brands, said, "Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream and Lucky Charms cereal define childhood magic and we couldn't be luckier to work with General Mills again this year to bring smiles to your table with the nostalgia of this limited time flavor. These Lucky Charms treats are as fun to look at as they are to eat!"

During the St. Patrick's season, Cold Stone Creamery will also be offering green cones and bowls.

Other companies are getting in on the celebration as well.

FOX Business previously reported that McDonald's had announced that its Shamrock Shake will be returning to stores starting on Feb. 21.

The mint-flavored milkshake has become an iconic dessert for the fast-food franchise. It's only available for a limited time around St. Patrick's Day. It first debuted in Philadelphia back in 1974 and has since become a yearly offering from the restaurant chain.