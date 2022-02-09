McDonald's Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry return for 52nd 'Shamrock SZN'

McDonald’s beloved Shamrock Shake will be back on menus later this month.

Two varieties of the minty green frozen treat will be available at participating restaurants nationwide, starting on Monday, Feb. 21, according to McDonald’s USA.

Customers will get to order the signature Shamrock Shake, which is made with vanilla soft serve and McDonald’s secret mint flavoring and whipped cream topping. If that’s not enough, customers can choose an OREO Shamrock McFlurry, which McDonald’s first debuted during the 2020 Shamrock Season, and is made with vanilla soft serve, mint flavoring and OREO cookie pieces.

To celebrate the return of its Shamrock Shake products, McDonald’s has shared the hexadecimal color code that makes up the company’s mint green treat – #cbf2ac.

In a press release, McDonald’s USA explained it’s unveiling the code to help Shamrock Shake fans create digital and physical art with the color.

"For years, Shamrockers across the country have gone green to show their love for this delicious dessert... from getting minty fresh manicures to proudly repping their Shamrock-inspired gear," McDonald’s wrote in its release. "And now, we're helping all our fans make it #cbf2ac official."

Fans are welcome to share their creations on social media with the hashtag #ShamrockShakeSZN.

McDonald’s has also teased that fans can potentially "unlock another tasty secret" with the Shamrock Shake hex color code if they "know where to look."

A select number of fans who figure out the mystery early will get "something special" from the fast food chain, according to McDonald’s release.

This year’s Shamrock Shake release – which McDonald’s is calling "Shamrock SZN" – comes up on the frozen treat’s 52nd anniversary.

The Shamrock Shake was created in 1967 by McDonald’s Owner and Operator Hal Rosen, who blended together mint milkshakes for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Connecticut. Three years later, the Shamrock Shake debuted in select locations throughout the U.S. McDonald’s called this successful rollout an "instant success" when it reviewed the shake’s history in a 50th-anniversary release.

McDonald’s added that Shamrock Shake sales helped the company launch its first Ronald McDonald House charity in Philadelphia in 1974.

Over the years, the seasonal treat has expanded from U.S. markets to Canada and Ireland. The Shamrock Shake is also served between February and March instead of being a St. Patrick’s Day exclusive.

"Every year customers eagerly await the return of the Shamrock Shake — and over the past five decades, getting a sip of this green legend has become a seasonal tradition for many," said McDonald’s Archivist Mike Bullington, in the company’s 50th-anniversary release. "The shake’s unique history and widespread passion for this menu item has qualified the Shamrock Shake as a beloved cultural icon. We feel lucky to have such dedicated Shamrock fanatics, and hope to continue the legacy of this legendary treat for many more years to come."

Shamrock Shakes have made such a big impression on American fast food culture that it has seemingly inspired consumers to make custom "Shamrock" beverages at chains like Starbucks. Competing fast food chains have also introduced seasonal green mint milkshakes in recent years, including Burger King’s Irish Mint Shake, Dunkin’s St. Patrick’s Day Coolatta and Arby’s Mint Chocolate Swirl Shake.