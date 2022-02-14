Kellogg's hosts events for Operation Homefront, donates $70K

Even soldiers need help sometimes.

The Kellogg Company announced that it is working with Operation Homefront to support military families. The company made a $70,000 donation to the non-profit and is hosting several events for it as well.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Operation Homefront works with helping military families thrive in communities across the United States.

In a press release, Heather Kent, Kellogg's national account executive for military sales said, "Kellogg shares Operation Homefront's commitment to feed and fulfill those in need. We are proud to stand alongside them to create better days for military families."

SHORTAGE OF DISPOSABLE COFFEE CUPS STIRS AN AMERICAN ENERGY CRISIS

Kellogg's is hosting three events in the upcoming year that will take place at Operation Homefront’s transitional housing villages in San Diego, Gaithersburg and San Antonio.

These villages provide fully furnished homes and apartments to service members who have been wounded or are ill.

Past events have provided residents with gift cards for the commissary and Kellogg's gear. Tony the Tiger, the Frosted Flakes mascot, attended an event that occurred on Feb. 11 in San Diego. Other events have provided meals for residents as well.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Transitioning from the military to civilian life can be a difficult time for the families we serve," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of Operation Homefront. "Thanks to the support of generous partners like Kellogg, we are able to provide much-needed support to our military families giving them comfort during a time of uncertainty and showing gratitude from the communities they have worked so hard to protect."