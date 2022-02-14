Expand / Collapse search
Kellogg's hosts events for Operation Homefront, donates $70K

Operation Homefront is a non-profit that helps injured, wounded or ill soldiers transition to civilian life

Even soldiers need help sometimes.

The Kellogg Company announced that it is working with Operation Homefront to support military families. The company made a $70,000 donation to the non-profit and is hosting several events for it as well.

Kellogg's Snack Division

The Kellogg Company donated $70,000 to Operation Homefront, a non-profit that helps soldiers returning to civilian life. (iStock)

Operation Homefront works with helping military families thrive in communities across the United States. 

In a press release, Heather Kent, Kellogg's national account executive for military sales said, "Kellogg shares Operation Homefront's commitment to feed and fulfill those in need. We are proud to stand alongside them to create better days for military families."

USA army soldier with nation flag. Greeting card for Veterans Day , Memorial Day, Independence Day . America celebration.

Operation Homefront runs transitional housing villages in San Diego, Gaithersburg and San Antonio. (iStock)

Kellogg's is hosting three events in the upcoming year that will take place at Operation Homefront’s transitional housing villages in San Diego, Gaithersburg and San Antonio.

These villages provide fully furnished homes and apartments to service members who have been wounded or are ill.

Past events have provided residents with gift cards for the commissary and Kellogg's gear. Tony the Tiger, the Frosted Flakes mascot, attended an event that occurred on Feb. 11 in San Diego. Other events have provided meals for residents as well.

Female Army Solider Saluting against sunset sky

The transitional housing villages provide apartments to soldiers and their family members while they transition out of the military.  (iStock)

"Transitioning from the military to civilian life can be a difficult time for the families we serve," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of Operation Homefront.  "Thanks to the support of generous partners like Kellogg, we are able to provide much-needed support to our military families giving them comfort during a time of uncertainty and showing gratitude from the communities they have worked so hard to protect."