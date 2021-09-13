Over 100,000 Louisiana residents still without power as state braces for another storm

Over 100,000 residents in heavily battered Louisiana are without power Monday as the Gulf Coast braces for Tropical Storm Nicholas.

According to Poweroutage.us, more than 117,000 people in the state, which is still recovering from Hurricane Ida, are without power.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards proactively declared a state of emergency ahead of Nicholas' arrival, saying that areas recovering from Hurricane Ida, last year's Hurricane Laura and historic flooding may get hit with flash flooding.

"The most severe threat to Louisiana is in the southwest portion of the state, where recovery from Hurricane Laura and the May flooding is ongoing. In this area, heavy rain and flash flooding are possible. However, it is also likely that all of south Louisiana will see heavy rain this week, including areas recently affected by Hurricane Ida," Edwards said.

Entergy Corp., which delivers electricity to millions of customers throughout Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas, had just announced it made significant progress in restoring power across southeast Louisiana following Ida, which struck the state two weeks ago.

The company said its workforce has restored nearly 90% of the 948,000 total customers who lost power.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Now, Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans are planning "for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas as it travels toward the northwestern Gulf in the coming days," the company said.

Entergy Texas is also "monitoring and planning for any potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas" and is "ready to safely restore power as safely and quickly as possible if needed," Entergy said, adding that crews have been "working to repair and rebuild portions of the electric system in southeast Louisiana as a result of Hurricane Ida."

"Forecasters expect Nicholas will bring heavy rains, high winds, high tides and coastal flooding to portions of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana by midweek," Entergy said.

According to Poweroutage.us., just over 9,500 people in Texas are without power as of Monday morning.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state has placed rescue teams and resources in the Houston area and along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Nicholas was centered roughly 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande River, and 210 miles (325 kilometers) south of Port O’Connor, Texas, as of Monday morning.

As of 7 a.m., the storm was "moving erratically" just offshore of the northeastern coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The National Weather Service tweeted that the storm "may produce more than a foot of rain in some areas of the Gulf Coast." There is also a "high chance" for flash flooding Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.