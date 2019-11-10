Comedian Louis CK sells out world tour dates in Israel, Italy, Switzerland

Comedian Louis CK launched a world tour last week following his 2017 admission of sexual misconduct, but members of the media are already expressing their disgust.

Louis CK kicked off the tour in early November with shows in Richmond, Virginia. He'll make several stops in Illinois and Iowa before heading overseas to perform in Israel, Italy, Switzerland, Slovakia and Hungary. Then it's back to the U.S. for shows from Michigan to Louisiana.

The comedian has marked his return to the spotlight last year. Since then, he's cracked jokes about his admission that he masturbated in front of women without their consent.

His shows have been picketed by protesters, and many members of the media didn't welcome his tour announcement.

Tickets start at $36.50 for Louis CK's upcoming Nov. 15 tour date in Peoria, Illinois. Shows in Rome, Budapest and other locations are sold out, according to his website.

