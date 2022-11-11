Losing Powerball tickets could earn a 'winning' $20-off coupon in JCPenney sweepstakes

Lottery players who still have their losing Powerball tickets handy have a chance at scoring a win with a "$20 off $20" coupon from JCPenney.

The national department store chain announced it's giving limited-time coupons to the first 20,000 people who send a direct message to JCPenney’s official Instagram account. They need to include a reachable email address, plus a photo of their losing lottery ticket.

"Lose big on Tuesday? That’s okay, you’re always a winner in our books," the company wrote on Instagram, in reference to Powerball’s record jackpot of $2.04 billion.

A spokesperson for JC Penney told FOX Business the sweepstakes is open to Twitter and Facebook users as well.

Lucky social media users who message JCPenney in time before the Powerball’s next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 12, will be sent a "$20 off $20" coupon on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

"We’re always looking for new ways to surprise, delight and support the hardworking American families that shop JCPenney," Bill Cunningham, vice president of marketing at JCPenney, told FOX Business.

"This holiday season, we’re more mindful than ever of providing great value for those checking off their gift lists, which is why our Black Friday deals are available all month long and include some inflation-busting savings on items we know our customers love and need," Cunningham also said.

"We saw the opportunity to have some fun and create even more savings to help our shoppers win at holiday shopping this year."

The JCPenney $20 off $20 coupon will provide Powerball players disappointed in their results in that lottery with $20 off any $20-or-more purchase, according to the department store chain’s promotion details.

The $20 off $20 coupons are "good for 24 lucky hours only," according to JCPenney.

Sweepstakes winners will be able to use their coupons from noon on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to noon on Thursday, Nov. 17. The 24-hour window is based on Eastern Standard Time.

The coupons can be used online or inside the store — and can be combined with other JCPenney deals, including Black Friday discounts.

Social media users who don’t win a $20 off $20 coupon can try their luck with JCPenney’s "We Got Your Cart" sweepstakes — which is offering 500 people $500 vouchers for holiday purchases.

Sweepstakes hopefuls can enter on wegotyourcart.com.

The Powerball is a multi-state lottery that's available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.