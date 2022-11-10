Expand / Collapse search
California store owner who sold $2B Powerball ticket shares his plans for $1M bonus

The winner of Tuesday's $2.04 billion jackpot has not come forward

The California store owner who sold the $2.04 billion-dollar Powerball ticket plans to share his newfound fortune.

Joe Chahayed, who owns Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif., is slated to receive a maximum $1 million bonus for selling Tuesday's winning $2.04 billion lottery ticket. His store is located in the foothills just northeast of Los Angeles.

"I will share it with the family ... with my kids, my grandchildren," he said. "I have 11 grandchildren, and I have to share with them," Joe Chahayed told FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Joe Chahayed

Joe Chahayed, owner of Joe's Service Center, the Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, is the man who sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket. He is seen meeting the media on Nov. 8, 2022.  (Dean Musgrove/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty Images)

POWERBALL JACKPOT: LUMP SUM OR ANNUITY PROJECTION PRODUCES SURPRISING RESULT

According to the station, Chahayed came to the U.S. from Syria in 1980 with a wife, two children and $14,000. 

He learned English, went to school and worked two jobs before opening Joe's Service Center 20 years ago. 

"I would like to thank all the community (who) support me," he said. "And, I would ... I encourage you to buy a ticket from this station .... You're going to be a winner too," he said. 

Joe's Service Center

Joe Chahayed is owner of Joes Service Center, a Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena that sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket. Media and locals converged on Nov. 8, 2022.  (Dean Musgrove/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty Images)

WINNING POWERBALL TICKET FOR $2.04 BILLION JACKPOT SOLD IN CALIFORNIA

As to who is the winner of the record jackpot, Chahayed told FOX 11 he believes it is someone from his neighborhood.

Under California lottery rules, the name of the winner must be disclosed, but no other information has to be made public.

The $2.04 billion jackpot was the largest lottery prize ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize.

IOWA POWERBALL WINNER REVEALS WHAT WON'T CHANGE AFTER YOU WIN THE $1.6 BILLION IN LOTTERY

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56. The red Powerball was 10.

The $2.04 billion prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners instead opt for cash, which was valued at $997.6 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.