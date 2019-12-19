Expand / Collapse search
Lori Loughlin's daughter 'easing back into' YouTube vlogging

Olivia Jade Giannulli thanked her viewers 'for being patient'

By FOXBusiness
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano discusses Lori Loughlin accusing prosecutors of hiding evidence and James Comey’s comments on FISA courts.

Influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, whose parents are preparing their defense in the sweeping college admissions scandal, is “easing back” into the YouTube scene, she said in her first tutorial video since her parents were arrested months ago.

“I know I have been gone for a while, but I feel like I haven’t done a sit-down tutorial in so long,” the daughter of “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli said at one point in the 16-minute video.

The youngest of the couple’s two daughters posted her first recent clip, titled “hi again,” roughly two weeks ago, ending a nine-month hiatus.

“I have a vlog that I’m still working on,” she said as she applied foundation and concealer to her face, “but I’m not done with it and I’m still just like easing back into it.”

“So, thanks for being patient,” she added.

Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade Giannulli, left, in 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying approximately $500,000 to create nonexistent positions for their daughters, including Olivia Jade, on the University of Southern California’s crew team even though neither had ever taken part in the sport. They were initially charged in March and have consistently pleaded not guilty.

‘IT GETS WORSE IF YOU DON'T PLEAD’: EXPERTS SOUND OFF ON LATEST IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

The parents are allegedly part of a vast conspiracy ring that came to light in March in which more than 50 parents were charged in a federal investigation, now known as “Varsity Blues.”

Actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, depart federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The pair recently filed court papers alleging prosecutors have hindered their ability to properly prepare their arguments by neglecting to share witness interviews and exculpatory evidence with their legal team, according to court documents.

LORI LOUGHLIN, HUSBAND SAY GOVERNMENT HIDING EVIDENCE IN COLLEGE ADMISSION SCANDAL

Their next court date is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2020.