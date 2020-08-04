Expand / Collapse search
Lord & Taylor closing 19 stores in these locations in bankruptcy reorganization

Le Tote acquired Lord & Taylor for $75 million in 2019

Fox Business Briefs: Luxury department store Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy one year after closing its 11-story flagship building on New York's Fifth Avenue; Microsoft in talks to buy the popular video app TikTok.

Lord & Taylor is closing 19 of its store locations after its parent company, Le Tote Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.

The closures come as the coronavirus pandemic forced stores to close and boosted online shopping over physical shopping.

"Today, we announced our search for a new owner who believes in our legacy and values," Lord & Taylor wrote in a message to customers. "Part of our announcement also includes filing for Chapter 11 protection to overcome the unprecedented strain the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on our business."

The Lord & Taylor flagship store building is seen along Fifth Avenue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The luxury department store founded in 1826 said it will continue to safely reopen its existing locations but has begun the process of closing 19 stores, according to a press release.

The stores are located in Farmington, Conn.; Bala Cynwyd, Penn.; Boston, Mass.; Bay Shore, NY; Northbrook, Ill.; Kensington, Md.; Novi, Mich.; Wayne, NJ; Boca Raton, Fla.; Fairfax, Va.; Danbury, Conn.; Buffalo, NY; Trumbull, Conn.; Natick, Mass.; Albany, NY; Syracuse, NY; Rochester, NY; Yonkers, NY and Columbia, Md.

Le Tote, which acquired Lord & Taylor for $75 million in 2019, has filed to continue its marketing process throughout the summer and obtained consent to use cash collateral from secured lenders to continue its operations and pay employees during the Lord & Taylor closing process.

Le Tote reported revenue of about $253.5 million in 2019, and the company currently employs 651 people. Le Tote has funded debt obligations of about $137.9 million, according to its filing.

