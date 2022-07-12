London's Heathrow Airport limits summer passengers, asks airlines to stop selling tickets

London’s busy Heathrow Airport announced Tuesday that it is going to limit the number of departing passengers to 100,000 a day through the summer as it’s grappling with staffing shortages and service disruptions.

The move comes after similar measures were instituted in nearby Gatwick Airport and in Amsterdam.

"Over the past few weeks... we have started to see periods when service drops to a level that is not acceptable," Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said in an open letter to passengers.

"Long queue times, delays for passengers requiring assistance, bags not travelling with passengers or arriving late, low punctuality and last-minute cancellations," he added.

The airport estimates that on average, airlines are currently scheduled to fly 104,000 passengers daily from its runways throughout the summer.

Around 1,500 daily tickets have already been sold in excess of Heathrow’s new limit and those passengers will need to be rescheduled, refunded or rerouted.

The new limit was set after airport officials analyzed the number of check-in staff, baggage handlers and other workers currently employed there.

The passenger cap is set to run through Sept. 11.